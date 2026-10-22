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Jewish Museum of Venice reopens with intimate glimpse into 16th century community life

City’s Jewish museum, located in the famous ghetto, returns after seven years and a £4.5 million renovation

October 22, 2026 15:17
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The reconstructed apartment inside the Venice Jewish Museum (Image: courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Stepping into Venice’s Jewish Ghetto – a island-warren connected to the rest of the city by two bridges – is itself an intimate journey into history. 

But the city’s Jewish museum, located in the ghetto and reopened today after seven years and a £4.5 million renovation, offers visitors a new pathway into its past.

At the museum’s heart is a stunning reconstruction of a 16th century Jewish apartment, complete with examples of the rich textiles traded by the community, a made-up bed next to a sturdy chest and ornate hanging lamps.

Founded in 1954 by the Jewish Community of Venice, the museum also houses a collection of traditional ritual silverware, sacred textiles and ancient manuscripts, all showcasing the area’s rich Jewish history.

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Venice ghetto

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