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Jewish heritage museum opens in Baghdad

There were 90,000 Jews in Iraq in the early 20th century but now there are believed to be only be a handful

October 27, 2026 13:45
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Inside the newly-opened Jewish museum in Baghdad (Photo-Syriac Press/YouTube)

By

Hayley Cregor,

and Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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A museum dedicated to the history of Iraq’s Jews has opened in Baghdad, offering a rare insight into a community that once numbered around 90,000 people but has now almost entirely disappeared from the country.

The Shamash Museum is housed in the former Shamash Jewish Secondary School on Al-Rashid Street, a historic building which used to serve as a centre of Jewish education in the Iraqi capital.

Photographs and videos of the museum, believed to be the first Jewish museum in Baghdad, have circulated on social media since it opened on October 22.

The exhibits include Jewish religious objects, historical documents, photographs of families, school certificates and a portrait of Jacob Shamash, who founded the school in 1928.

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Topics:

Iraq

Iraqi Jews

Jewish Museums

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