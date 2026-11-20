All 15 nations receive a vote, with a simple majority of nine votes required to win the position.

However, the P5 countries – the US, Russia, the UK, China and France – all have the power of veto in all Security Council votes, including for appointing a secretary-general.

The process is a secret ballot but votes are often leaked and the latest media reports suggest that both the US and Russia could look to veto Grynspan’s promotion.

One diplomat told the Guardian: “The electoral system means it is important how many votes you win, but equally how many of certain votes you don’t lose.”

According to a report in Politico, the Trump administration's opposition to Grynspan’s candidature stems from what it sees as her excessive criticism of Israel and weakness on China.

One Republican congressional aide told the outlet: “If we get someone like Grynspan, good luck getting any Republican to support funding the UN regular budget.”

Russia, meanwhile, is said to be uncomfortable with her rhetoric regarding its war with Ukraine, particularly her public criticism of Moscow’s suspension of grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Grynspan has been in the lead in all but one of the eight polls so far in the process.

If she is successful, she would become the first Jewish secretary general of the UN in the body’s 80-year history.

Grynspan held the office of vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998 under President José María Figueres. Her cabinet positions included minister of housing and minister coordinator of economic and social affairs.

Her parents fled separate parts of Poland to Russia in 1936 to escape intensifying antisemitism and fearing Nazi expansion, she told a 2022 UN podcast.

After the Second World War, her refugee parents – who had not yet met – both landed in displaced persons camps and attempted to reach British Mandatory Palestine. However, the British detained them both during their “illegal journey”, sequestering them in Cyprus.

It was in Cyprus that they met and ultimately moved to Costa Rica to get married and start their family.