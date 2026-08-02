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Javier Bardem claims Israel stands to benefit from Spanish migrant crisis

‘We don’t know who engineered this crisis, but we know who benefits from a weakened, destabilised Spain,’ the actor said

August 2, 2026 14:30
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Spanish actor Javier Bardem (Photo: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Spanish actor Javier Bardem has been strongly criticised, including by the US ambassador to Israel, for claiming that Israel “benefits” from his country’s migrant crisis.

An estimated 60,000 people entered the north African Spanish territory of Ceuta, which borders Morocco, last week.

An emergency meeting of the European Union is scheduled for Tuesday amid calls by some European leaders for tougher action to protect the EU’s external borders.

However, pro-Palestine actor Bardem, who is known for films including Eat, Pray, Love and No Country for Old Men, shared a post on social media implying that Israel would benefit from the destabilisation of Spain as a result of the crisis.

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Topics:

Spain

Immigration

Israel

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