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‘I’ve had death threats just because I’m Jewish,’ says model in Canada

Former Miss Slovakia Miriam Mattova says she has been targeted with hateful messages after an incident with an Uber cab driver

October 21, 2026 16:08
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Canada-based model Miriam Mattova (Photo: YouTube/Miss Universe Canada 2019)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
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A Canadian-based model and former Miss Slovakia who has publicly defended Israel after October 7, has described receiving death threats and antisemitic abuse.

Miriam Mattova, who lives in Toronto, told Israel Hayom newspaper that she has had a barrage of hateful messages after an incident involving an Uber driver, but says she refuses to be intimidated into hiding her Jewish identity.

The female Uber driver allegedly told her to get out of the cab after hearing Mattova talking about Israel on her phone.

“I began receiving an enormous amount of death threats, antisemitic harassment, just because I’m Jewish,” she said.

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