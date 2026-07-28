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Israel’s hospitals saved lives on October 7 thanks to years of crisis planning, says report’s author

Regular mass casualty drills have created a ‘culture of preparedness’ at medical centres

July 28, 2026 16:16
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Maximilian Nerlander (Courtsey)

By

John Jeffay

3 min read
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The constant state of alert at Israel's hospitals undoubtedly saved lives on 7 October, says the author of newly-published study.
Regular drills for mass casualty events meant doctors, nurses and support staff instinctively understood their roles, and could focus on solving unexpected problems rather than getting to grips with basic procedures.

The investment of time and effort in advanced preparations over many years saved the lives of soldiers and civilians, said Maximilian Nerlander, lead author of the study, which was published online last week by Cambridge University Press.

“I think we can safely say that a strong culture of preparedness, which was well rehearsed with processes that everyone knew very well, certainly contributed to saving lives on October 7 when the crisis hit,” he told the JC.

The study, entitled Wartime Mass Casualty Incident Plan Operation: Staff Experiences from a Civilian Hospital in Southern Israel on October 7, 2023, investigates how a hospital in southern Israel managed to function effectively on 7 October, despite being under fire from Hamas.

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Topics:

Israel

October 7 Massacres

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