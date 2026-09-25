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Two Israelis reportedly detained in Ukraine for conscription

Yonatan Krilensky and Yevgeny Gurevitch left their native country years ago, but apparently fell foul of army rules amid a recruitment shortage

September 25, 2026 15:13
Ukraine.jpg
Ukrainian servicemen raise the national flag in front of the Motherland Monument during a ceremony marking the National Flag Day of Ukraine in Kyiv on August 23, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Canaan Lidor,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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Ukrainian authorities are holding at least two Israeli citizens in connection with Kyiv’s conscription laws, Hebrew media reported this week.

Yevgeni Gurevitch, 42, was detained last year while trying to cross the border illegally into Poland after being prevented from leaving due to Ukraine’s martial law, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Separately, Yonatan Krilensky, 49, was detained earlier this month after travelling to Ukraine from Israel for the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman, according to HaPargod, a Charedi news site.

He was, the report claimed, held while trying to cross the border from Ukraine into Romania, en route to Israel after the holiday.

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Topics:

Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Israel

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