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Israeli student stripped of gold medal at computer Olympiad after waving flag on podium

The display defied boycott restrictions against the Jewish State, which prevent competitors from competing under the national flag, similar to those from Russia and Belarus

August 19, 2026 11:29
Yotam.jpeg
Yotam Bodnik (second left) standing on the winners’ podium with other competitors at the International Olympiad in Informatics in Uzbekistan (Credit: X)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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An Israeli schoolboy who won a gold medal at a major computer science competition has been stripped of his victory after displaying an Israeli flag on the winners’ podium.

Yotam Budnik, a 12th-grade student from Rehovot, was removed from the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) official rankings after he unfurled the flag and draped it around his shoulders during the medal ceremony in Uzbekistan.

Unlike other Olympiads, the IOI has barred Israeli entrants from competing under their national flag, like those from Russia and Belarus, since 2024. As a result, Bodnik and three other Israeli students were forced to participate independently.

Immediately after the ceremony, competition organisers demanded that Budnik return his medal, claiming he had violated the rules, but he refused.

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Topics:

Israel

Computer science

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