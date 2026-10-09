Israeli players may be barred from entering Malaysia for World Amateur Chess Championship next month

“Right afterward, he deleted the message and added another saying they would get back to me. A place that does not accept Israelis or players from any other country should not be allowed to host a world championship.”

Malaysia does not formally recognise Israel, and the two countries have no normal diplomatic ties.

The entry ban dates back over half a century, to 1974, when Malaysia prohibited Israeli citizens from entering the country and fully prohibited trade with Israel.

In July, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that his country would continue to block Israeli citizens from entering, and that any found in Malaysia would be deported.

Malaysia's Interior Ministry subsequently clarified that travel documents issued by Israel are not recognised for entry into the country.

A protester stamps on a placard with an image of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2025 (Credit: MUKHRIZ HAZIM/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

In 2019, a dispute arose over the World Para Swimming Championships, which were originally scheduled to be held in Malaysia.

The International Paralympic Committee withdrew Malaysia’s hosting rights after it was unable to secure assurances that Israeli swimmers would be permitted to enter the country and participate in the competition. The event was subsequently relocated to London.

Malaysia’s policy could conflict with FIDE’s own rules for host countries.

FIDE publicly stated in 2019 that it would not organise events in countries that deny visas or entry to eligible players on the basis of their nationality or citizenship. The federation stressed that its competitions must take place in locations where representatives of all member federations are guaranteed access.

FIDE has previously expressed opposition to the exclusion of Israeli players from competitions. In September 2025, after an attempt was made at a tournament in Spain to prevent Israeli participants from competing under their national flag, the federation stated that it “strongly condemns all forms of discrimination, including on the basis of nationality and flag”.

FIDE has been approached for clarification.