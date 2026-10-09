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Israeli players may be barred from entering Malaysia for World Amateur Chess Championship next month

The country has barred Israeli citizens from entering for more than half a century

October 9, 2026 14:14
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An Israeli man takes part in a chess competition in Tel Aviv, October 21, 2010 (Credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Israelis could be barred from participating in the upcoming World Amateur Chess Championship in Malaysia due to the country’s ban on Israeli citizens from entering its territory.

Organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the tournament is scheduled to take place from November 4 to 13 in Klang, Malaysia.

According to FIDE, all “federations and all eligible players are invited to participate”, but Lior Eisenberg, a campaigner against boycotts of Israel in sports and culture, received mixed information from organisers.

Eisenberg told Walla: “I contacted the tournament organiser with an innocent question about participating, and immediately received a message saying he was sorry, but Israelis would not be able to play because of Malaysia's immigration policy.

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Topics:

Chess

Malaysia

Israel

Sport

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