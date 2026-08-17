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Israeli firm’s space vest to protect astronauts from solar storm radiation

Tests show the AstroRad top could reduce exposure by up to 60% on missions to Mars or the Moon

August 17, 2026 16:32
Image 17-08-2026 at 15.04.png
Preflight photograph inside the Artemis I Orion spacecraft. The mannequin on the left, Zohar, is wearing the vest. Helga, on the right, does not have a vest. (NASA/Lockheed Martin/DLR)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read
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An Israeli company has developed a radiation-shielding vest to protect astronauts on missions to the Moon or Mars from hazardous solar storms.

The AstroRad vest, created by Tel Aviv-based StemRad, was successfully tested in deep space during NASA’s 25 day uncrewed Artemis I mission in November and December 2022.

Peer-reviewed results in the journal Science Advances confirm for the first time that it can substantially reduce an astronaut’s radiation exposure during a severe solar storm.

The Sun regularly sends out low-level bursts of radiation, which do not pose a serious threat to space travellers.

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