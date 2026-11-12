Israeli city sues Iran over 2025 missile strikes that killed civilians

Bat Yam mayor Tzvika Brot and representatives of Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Centre travelled to New York in an effort to formally serve Iranian officials with the legal documents.

In an operation reportedly months in preparation, Brot approached an Iranian diplomat near United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, identified himself and presented the lawsuit.

Footage of the encounter appears to show the diplomat attempting to walk away as the mayor followed him, declaring that he was officially serving the documents on behalf of the city.

The municipality said the operation involved tracking the movements of Iranian representatives at the UN to identify an opportunity to deliver the papers.

The lawsuit argues that Iran should not be protected by sovereign immunity, maintaining that the missile attack deliberately or indiscriminately targeted civilian population centres and caused substantial harm to Israeli residents.

According to the municipality, approximately 160 buildings were damaged, 22 of which required immediate demolition, leaving thousands of residents displaced.

תיעוד של צביקה ברוט ראש עיריית בת ים נותן לדיפלומט האירני את כתב התביעה בניו יורק. "פגעתם באזרחים בכוונה"https://t.co/2IIbEkNLxC pic.twitter.com/pF8gs6FjFm — إليشع بن كيمون. Elisha Ben Kimon. אלישע בן קימון (@elishabenkimon) November 8, 2026

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said: “The campaign against Iran does not end on the battlefield. It also extends to the courts, bank accounts, assets, and every financial resource of the Iranian regime.

“We will continue fighting on behalf of terror victims until we bring the ayatollahs’ regime to its knees financially.”

Iran has 60 days to respond to the claim. However, even if the municipality secures a favourable judgment, it is unclear how it will collect compensation from the Islamic Republic.