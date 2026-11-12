Israeli city sues Iran over 2025 missile strikes that killed civilians

The Israeli city of Bat Yam has launched a NIS 208 million (£49 million) lawsuit against Iran over the deadly missile barrage last year that killed nine people, injured nearly 180 others and caused widespread destruction.
Filed at the Tel Aviv District Court, the civil claim seeks compensation for damage to residential buildings and the wider municipality following an Iranian missile strike on June 15, 2025.
The attack struck an apartment building and became the deadliest single missile strike of the 12-Day War.
Among the nine people killed were five Ukrainian nationals, including seven-year-old Anastasia Buryk, who had travelled to Israel with her family seeking cancer treatment. Holocaust survivor Bella Ashkenazi was also among the victims.
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