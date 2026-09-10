Israeli 80s-set drama Tell Me Everything sweeps awards at nation’s Oscars

Israeli drama Tell Me Everything has claimed 10 wins including Best Film at the Ophirs – the country’s equivalent of the Oscars – to become the official entry for the Academy Awards in Hollywood next year.

The film tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Boaz who discovers his father Meir is gay and is set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in the Eighties.

The discovery tears the family apart, and nine years later, adult Boaz searches for Meir, forcing them to confront their painful past.

Written and directed by Moshe Rosenthal, Tell Me Everything has been praised by critics after having its world premiere at the Sundance Film festival earlier this year.