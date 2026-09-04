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Israel releases Lebanese detainees in return for help finding remains of murdered Jews

The announcement came as the IDF confirmed a significant strategic gain in the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah

September 4, 2026 12:17
ICRC Lebanon.jpg
A convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) drives along a road near al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon on September 4, 2026, en route to a meeting point to receive four people who had been detained by Israel (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

2 min read
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Israel has agreed to release five Lebanese detainees in return for Beirut’s help locating the remains of Jewish community leaders abducted and murdered during Lebanon’s civil war more than 40 years ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the move on Thursday as part of ongoing US-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

The first detainee, identified as Malek Ghazi, was handed over to the Lebanese army through the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Naqoura border crossing on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Netanyahu had instructed negotiators to advance efforts to locate and repatriate the bodies of leaders of Lebanon’s once-thriving Jewish community who were kidnapped by terrorist organisations during the mid-1980s.

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Topics:

Lebanon

IDF

Israel

Hezbollah

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