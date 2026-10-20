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Torah fragment desecrated by Nazis donated to Holocaust charity after Israel condemned ‘obscene auction’

The sale of the piece of scroll in Norway was described as a ‘Nazi celebration’ by Israel’s Foreign Ministry

October 20, 2026 15:15
Torah.jpeg
A fragment of a Torah scroll stolen by Nazis during the Second World War and auctioned in Norway in 2026 (X/IsraeliMFA)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A fragment of a Torah scroll taken from Jews during the Holocaust and defaced by the Nazis has been donated to a Holocaust charity after it was auctioned off for $8,500 in Norway, despite an appeal from Israel for the sale to be stopped.

The parchment was sold on Sunday by Valkyrie Historical Auctions in Oslo, prompting condemnation from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and calls from Jewish heritage organisations for the artefact to be recovered.

The final price was reportedly more than four times the pre-sale estimate.

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Topics:

Norway

Second World War

Nazis

Auctions

Torah

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