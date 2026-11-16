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Irish police buy drone jamming tech from Israel despite government boycott

The devices will be used to protect several events related to the country’s presidency of the Council of the European Union

November 16, 2026 13:47
Gardaí.jpg
Irish Gardaí form a police line during a protest in Dublin on May 17, 2011 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Ireland’s national police force has purchased Israeli-designed drone jamming technology despite the government's pledge to end military and defence procurement from the Jewish State.

An Garda Síochána acquired the sophisticated equipment earlier this year from Sentrycs, an Israeli technology company, according to an investigation by Irish news outlet The Journal.

The systems are being deployed to protect high-profile venues and international gatherings during Ireland’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, which began in July.

More than 270 events are scheduled to take place across the country, requiring extensive security arrangements.

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Topics:

Ireland

Israel

Aerial defence

Defence

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