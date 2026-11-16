Irish police buy drone jamming tech from Israel despite government boycott

The equipment is operated by the Garda Special Tactics Operations Command, with specially trained Armed Support Unit officers using the technology to prevent unauthorised drones from entering restricted airspace.

The devices have been installed on rooftops overlooking event locations and were also observed at University College Cork during events in July, according to the report.

Sources familiar with the procurement told The Journal that, although the equipment was purchased through an American supplier, it was entirely designed and manufactured in Israel.

One source described the technology as “the best that can be bought”, adding that sourcing sophisticated security equipment of this kind without Israeli involvement was a significant challenge.

Sentrycs was acquired by US-based technology company Ondas in 2025, although the equipment purchased by Gardaí was developed and manufactured by the Israeli firm. Sentrycs has offices in Tel Aviv and New York.

The purchase came in spite of a pledge made by then-Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin in August 2024.

Martin, who currently serves as Taoiseach, announced that Israeli companies would no longer be awarded Irish military or defence contracts, following an International Court of Justice advisory opinion concerning Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It’s not all aspects of trade, but certainly there’s been speculation about the procurement of military [contracts].

“That certainly will not happen. We will not be procuring military equipment or defence equipment or contracts with Israel, I believe.”

The announcement came after a July 2024 opinion from the International Court of Justice, which ruled that Israel's continued presence in the Palestinian territories was unlawful and that its settlement policies breached international law.

Martin subsequently instructed officials that Israeli companies should not receive further Defence Forces contracts.

During a parliamentary committee hearing in November 2024, he explained that he had acted after concerns emerged that Israel's defence industry could secure an Irish military drone contract.

“I gave an instruction immediately to the military leadership and my Secretary General in the Department of Defence that there was to be no such procurement from Israel in terms of any tendering,” Martin said.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána told The Journal: “An Garda Síochána is Ireland’s National Policing and Security Service and does not comment on matters of national security, including any matters pertaining to procurement of technology or costs associated with matters of national security.”

Sentrycs did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.

According to The Irish Times, the Department of Defence awarded more than €20 million in contracts to Israeli arms manufacturers over the previous two decades, including purchases of drones, ammunition, radar and surveillance equipment.

In August 2024, the government said it would review existing arrangements and prevent further Israeli defence companies from securing military contracts.

However, in January 2025, The Journal reported that four military helicopters being purchased for the Irish Air Corps would contain Israeli-manufactured technology supplied through Airbus.

At the same time, Dublin has been among the most vocal European critics of Israel's conduct during the war in Gaza. It formally recognised Palestinian statehood in May 2024, alongside Spain and Norway.

In December 2024, Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland.

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, accused the Irish Government of hostility towards the Jewish state, writing on X: “Dublin has become the capital of antisemitism in the world. The Irish antisemitic and anti-Israeli obsession is sickening.”

The Gardaí have confirmed that counter-drone measures form part of the extensive security preparations for the EU presidency. Their published guidance states that systems will be used to identify drones entering restricted areas and locate their operators.

The force has also confirmed that it is investing in equipment and training to strengthen security capabilities during the presidency.