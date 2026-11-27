Al-Saadi is facing trial for terrorism-related charges in the United States, where prosecutors said he was working for the Iranian regime.

Mostafa al-R, is “acquainted” with al-Saadi, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Al-Saadi and Mostafa al-R, along with others, founded a separate organisation at the end of 2025,” prosecutors’ statement claimed.

“Ameer J was also a member. The group raised funds and recruited several individuals to carry out bomb attacks.

“On behalf of the organisation, unknown perpetrators travelled to synagogues in Cologne and another European city on two consecutive nights at the end of March 2026, presumably carrying explosives.

“The project was ultimately not implemented for reasons that are still unknown.”

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), initiated the investigation that led to the arrests.

Responding to the arrests, the European Jewish Congress wrote: "We welcome the decisive action taken by the German authorities to protect Jewish communities and counter terrorist threats.

“These disturbing revelations come against the backdrop of a series of attacks targeting Jewish institutions across Europe and underscore the serious threat posed by Iran-linked terrorist networks to European Jewish communities."

Of the 18 terrorist attacks in the spring of 2026 for which Hayi claimed responsibility in Europe, seven took place in the UK, the US Justice Department said earlier this month, in connection with another indictment filed against three men who are said to have been part of Hayi’s network.

“The attacks involved arsons, explosives, and in one instance, a near-fatal stabbing in London of two Jewish men, including a dual U.S.-British citizen,” the US Justice Department said.