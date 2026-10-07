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Iran’s sickening celebration of October 7: We will complete destruction of Zionist regime

State broadcaster says the Hamas attacks were “the first phase of the total elimination of Israel”

October 7, 2026 19:27
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An Iranian woman shoulders a rocket launcher during a military course for volunteers at the Janfada ('Sacrifice for the Homeland') training camp set up in Imam Hossein square in Tehran on October 6, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read
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Iran marked the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks by celebrating the Hamas-led massacre.

Regime officials, organisations and state-aligned media praised what they refer to as ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, and repeated calls for the destruction of Israel.

Iranian women attend a military course for volunteers at the Janfada ('Sacrifice for the Homeland') training camp set up in Imam Hussein square in Tehran on October 6, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)Iranian women attend a military course for volunteers at the Janfada ('Sacrifice for the Homeland') training camp set up in Imam Hussein square in Tehran on October 6, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the 2023 assault as “one of the largest operations in the history of the resistance”, portraying it as the “beginning of the end of Zionism”.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel

Hamas

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