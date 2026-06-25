Iranians squabble over whether they can keep chanting ‘death to Israel and America’

"They are banning us from chanting 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel'," Shahbazi said. "If that's true, we will resist it."

The Iranian parliament has remained closed while Speaker and IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf leads the negotiations.

Officials have justified the closure on security grounds, but many MPs have begun questioning the real motive behind the unprecedented suspension.

Several hardline lawmakers accuse Ghalibaf of sidelining parliament to prevent scrutiny of the negotiations.

Among the most vocal critics is Hamid Rasai, a prominent hardline MP. Referring to the talks in Switzerland, Rasai said: "Now Mr Ghalibaf is shaking hands with America's Vance, and you've made peace, so, if that’s true, why isn't parliament reopening?"

He alleged that parliament had been closed because the negotiating team wanted to conceal what he described as a "betrayal" from the parliament. He accused Ghalibaf of staging a coup.

Rasai announced that he would go to the parliament on Sunday with other MPs, adding: "If parliament is still closed, we will hold our session in the street, alongside the people."

The domestic backlash reflects a widening gap between the public messaging of President Donald Trump and that of the Iranian leadership regarding the negotiations.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that any agreement must prevent Iran from maintaining a uranium enrichment programme and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials, however, have publicly rejected both conditions.

Behnam Saeidi, secretary of parliament's National Security Commission, declared that the Islamic Republic would never abandon uranium enrichment. He also claimed that "the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz has changed completely" and that the strategic waterway "will never return to its previous conditions."

Several other MPs have similarly warned that they would oppose any agreement that limits Iran's enrichment programme or addresses the Strait of Hormuz on American terms.

Another recurring theme among influential regime figures is the demand for "revenge".

During Friday prayers in the holy city of Mashhad, Ahmad Alamolhoda — one of Iran's most influential hardline clerics, a close ally of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the father-in-law of former president Ebrahim Raisi — used his sermon to pressure the negotiating team.

"It must be made clear what is to become of our leader's call for vengeance," he said.

He argued that, regardless of any diplomatic agreement, revenge remained a central objective of the regime.

"The war has ended, but the struggle has not," Alamolhoda declared. "Under no circumstances or political expediency will we stop chanting 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel'. This will continue."

Abdolkarim Hashemi Nakhl-Ebrahimi, another member of parliament, echoed the demand in an interview with the state-run ILNA news agency.

"Our demands are that revenge be taken, compensation be paid, and our claims be fully addressed," he said.

Meanwhile, nightly rallies organised by the regime's core supporters have expanded across several Iranian cities during the first ten days of Muharram. Alongside religious mourning ceremonies commemorating the death of Imam Hussein, participants have increasingly voiced opposition to any agreement with Washington.

Among the slogans heard at the gatherings are: "Like our leaders, we oppose the MoU" and "We are the followers of Qasem Soleimani and are ready to die fighting Israel and America."

The overlap between religious commemorations and political mobilisation suggests the authorities are using Muharram to reinforce opposition to compromise with the United States and Israel.

With preparations reportedly under way for what officials describe as the "grand burial" of Ali Khamenei in early July, hardline factions appear determined to ensure that demands for revenge and resistance remain central to Iran's domestic political narrative, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.