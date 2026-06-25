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Iranians squabble over whether they can keep chanting ‘death to Israel and America’

Reported ban announced by one elite faction sparks internal row, as other prominent figures vow revenge

June 25, 2026 17:03
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A woman holding the Iranian Flag on June 15, 2026 in Tehran, Iran (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read

The ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington has exposed growing divisions within Iran's ruling establishment.

Signs of the internal rift have even appeared on state television.

During a live broadcast, state TV presenter Mohammadreza Shahbazi complained that supporters of the regime had reportedly been instructed to stop chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

The presenter is known for his close relations with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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Topics:

Iran

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