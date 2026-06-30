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Iran vows to build nuclear bomb and targets Donald Trump with death threat in regime propaganda

Front-page image of president in crosshairs come amid increasing uncertainty over Islamic Republic talks with the US

June 30, 2026 14:37
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Donald Trump in crosshairs with headline 'Revenge is certain' on front page of Hamshahri

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read

The Islamic Republic has vowed that it “has no alternative but to build a nuclear bomb” in a chilling statement of intent on the regime’s state media.

The pledge comes along with threats against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and repeated calls for revenge after the damage inflicted on the regime in the war earlier this year.

There is growing uncertainty over the future of negotiations between America and Iran, with particular questions about attempts to deal with the nuclear programme.

President Donald Trump said fresh talks between Washington and Tehran were expected to take place in Doha on Tuesday, although Iranian officials have sent mixed signals over whether negotiations will go ahead.

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Topics:

Iran

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