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Iran TV halts coverage of Israeli election after Netanyahu rout fails to materialise

As Islamic Republic hopes of heavy defeat for Likud leader are dashed, dissidents in Tehran say “We want Bibi to finish the job” in campaign against regime

October 29, 2026 19:47
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Posters depicting Trump and Netanyahu as targets at pro-regime rally in Tehran in July (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

3 min read
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Iran state media coverage of Israel’s election stopped abruptly when early results dashed hopes of a rout for Benjamin Netanyahu – as dissidents voiced the hope “Bibi can finish the job he started” in resuming war against the regime.

As an overnight live broadcast began, regime media had been celebrating the “total defeat” of the Israeli prime minister.

But after exit poll projections then suggested the losses by the Likud-led coalition would not be as great as had been expected, the election largely disappeared from state television's news agenda for several hours.

When it came back, the focus shifted away from Netanyahu's performance to the gains made by Arab parties, along with the failure of either the government or opposition bloc to secure a parliamentary majority.

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