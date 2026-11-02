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Iran rules out removal of enriched uranium amid fresh threat of US strikes

‘Surrender is not in our vocabulary,’ said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei

November 2, 2026 14:15
Araghchi.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, after a meeting in Tehran on October 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Iranian officials have ruled out any transfer of the country’s enriched uranium as tensions with the US continue to escalate.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei was asked whether Iran would agree at a press conference in Tehran on Monday whether the regime would consider moving its stockpile to a neutral third country, according to the state-linked Tasnim News Agency.

“No, we will not agree to it,” he replied.

The statement came amid growing international concern over Iran's nuclear programme and reports that Washington has been pressing Tehran to surrender its most highly enriched uranium as part of efforts to prevent further military escalation.

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Topics:

Iran

Iran nuclear program

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