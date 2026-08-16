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Iran may use radioactive ‘dirty bomb’ against Israel if regime survival in doubt, warn Tehran sources

Claim comes amid escalation in aggressive rhetoric from Islamic Republic after changes in military and security leadership

August 16, 2026 19:59
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Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles on display in Azadi Square in Tehran in July (AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani & Mardo Soghom

4 min read
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Iranian officials may consider the use of a radioactive “dirty bomb” against Israel if they believe the survival of the Islamic Republic is in question, according to a source close to the regime.

It comes as Tehran’s rhetoric escalates after the appointment of new military and security leaders.

Senior officials are warning they will carry out operations on “enemy soil” and “far from our territory” in an apparent threat to choose targets across the globe.

The marked rise in aggressive propaganda comes amid profound uncertainty over who is exercising ultimate authority in Tehran, after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many other political and military figures.

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Topics:

Iran

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