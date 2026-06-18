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Iran chief negotiator vows to avenge Supreme Leader’s death with ‘liberation of Jerusalem’

Regime leading official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf makes threat as deal to end conflict is signed with US

June 18, 2026 17:11
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Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read

Iran’s chief negotiator in the deal signed today with the US has warned the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khameini will be avenged with the “liberation of Jerusalem”.

The Memorandum of Understanding agreed between the US and the Islamic Republic has raised hopes of ending the conflict in the Gulf, pending a final agreement.

But Tehran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signalled the regime remains committed to its longstanding objective of the destruction of Israel, in a newly published interview that contradicts hopes of peace.

Responding to regime hardliners who oppose any engagement with the US, he vowed the regime will take revenge for Ali Khaemini’s death in an Israeli air strike in February, and disparaged prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Topics:

Iran

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