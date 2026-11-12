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Iran ‘building 50 missiles a month’ in push to replenish arsenal

The regime is believed to have at least 1,700 ballistic missiles remaining

November 12, 2026 15:28
GettyImages-2297009111.jpg
Zolfaghar missiles on display beside a large portrait of Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, at Baharestan Square in Tehran on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images) /

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile arsenal at a rate of around 50 weapons a month, despite months of US and Israeli airstrikes targeting its military infrastructure, according to a new Western intelligence assessment.

The country is believed to have at least 1,700 ballistic missiles remaining, with the latest figures suggesting its ability to manufacture weapons has recovered to approximately half its prewar capacity.

The assessment, reported by Bloomberg, raises questions about the extent to which the military campaign has weakened Tehran's ability to threaten Israel and other countries across the Middle East, particularly if fighting resumes.

It also comes as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage purporting to show a newly constructed underground 'missile city', in an apparent demonstration of its continuing military capabilities.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel Iran War

Aerial defence

Defence

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