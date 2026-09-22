Iran and US trade threats as ‘spy’ hanged in Islamic Republic

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Iran has warned that it is preparing for a fresh wave of US attacks as Tehran announced the execution of a man convicted of passing intelligence on Iranian missile sites to Mossad.

Iran’s central military command said on Sunday that it had received information that the United States, backed by several regional countries, was preparing to resume military action against the Islamic Republic.

It warned that any new attack would trigger sustained strikes against American bases and interests across the Middle East, while countries assisting Washington would be treated as parties to the conflict.