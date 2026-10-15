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Instagram accused of ‘pushing pure Nazism’ as Holocaust denial spreads

Jewish Holocaust educator says the social media platform is radicalising young people with pro-Hitler videos viewed millions of times

October 15, 2026 16:49
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By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Luc Bernard, a French-Jewish video game designer and founder of the Holocaust education charity, has accused Instagram of “pushing pure Nazism”.

Bernard, who works with Meta on efforts to identify harmful content, claimed extremist videos which breach the platform’s own rules were attracting vast audiences.

He added he felt compelled to speak out despite his existing relationship with the technology giant.

“Social media is turning youth into Nazis. I work with Meta, this is public, and I don’t want to throw them under the bus, but I have no choice,” said Bernard, who set up Shoah education group Voices of the Forgotten.

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Topics:

Instagram

Holocaust

Hitler

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