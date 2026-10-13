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‘If I die tomorrow then cool’, Amy Winehouse told journalist in previously unpublished interview

The 2007 discussion features raw, heart-rending comments by the singer about her marriage, music and happiness

October 13, 2026 11:13
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CHICAGO - AUGUST 05: Singer Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A previously unpublished interview with Amy Winehouse from 2007 features raw, heart-rending comments by the singer about her marriage, music and happiness.

Speaking to The Sunday Times aged 23, four years before her death, Amy Winehouse said she had achieved what she wanted professionally and could accept death, saying: “If I die tomorrow then cool.”

The two-hour conversation with journalist Ariel Leve, held in Los Angeles shortly after the release of Back to Black, has come to light two decades after it was recorded.

The interview was reportedly shelved because of a scheduling clash with a rival newspaper. It has been released as Winehouse’s landmark album approaches its 20th anniversary.

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Topics:

Amy Winehouse

London

Music

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