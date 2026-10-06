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IDF: We’ve killed 4,000 October 7 terrorists

Israel’s intelligence chief says 2,000 who took part in the Hamas-led attack are still alive, and vows: ‘We will get every last one of them’

October 6, 2026 12:50
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz speaks during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart in Athens on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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The IDF has killed around two-thirds of the 6,000 terrorists who crossed into Israel during the October 7 attack, Israel’s defence minister said on Monday.

Israel Katz said 4,000 of those who participated in the Hamas-led assault had been killed.

“Six thousand terrorists crossed the border into Israel on October 7 and carried out the atrocities. Of them, 4,000 have been killed so far, leaving another 2,000,” Katz said.

The figures were presented by Maj Gen Shlomi Binder, head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, during a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday night.

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Topics:

Israel

Israel Katz

Hamas

October 7

IDF

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