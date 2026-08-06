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IDF base where experts are fighting war of the future against growing drone threat

The JC is given exclusive access to the secret location in Israel where sophisticated defences against ever-evolving terror attacks are being devised

August 6, 2026 13:27
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By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read
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Behind the gates of a highly sensitive Israeli military base in northern Israel, a small drone lifts silently into the air. Young men wearing video goggles watch its every move weaving in and out of a disused building. Minutes later another drone crashes into a huge net.

The JC has been given exclusive access to the unnamed base and watched soldiers prepare first-person-view (FPV) attack drones: small aircraft piloted remotely through video goggles that can fly directly into enemy positions carrying explosive payloads.

On display in another area are Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) drones, which provide commanders with real-time video of enemy movements, allowing frontline units to identify threats before advancing.

Drone operated at a distance at the IDF training school (Eyal Warshavsky)Drone operated at a distance at the IDF training school (Eyal Warshavsky)Eyal Warshavsky

Some parts of the facility seen by the JC are considered too sensitive to visit. One technician admits: “We have so much advanced stuff in here you can’t even imagine what we are working on.”

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