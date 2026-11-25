“I recently flew to Dubai to visit my son,” Khazzam began. “I could see on the map, Baghdad was just to my right, and I could see the lights far off in the distance. It really affected me. I was emotional.

“We flew right over Basra. And I said, ‘Oh, that's where my mother was born’.

“I think something in my cells felt like I belonged there – it's an attachment and I felt nostalgic for something I had never seen.”

Before the 1940s, Iraq was welcoming to its Jewish community, as Lawee explained. “The Muslims and the Jews got along well – they even protected the Jews if they faced any threats. It was a nice relationship. They got along peacefully and they helped each other.

“My grandfather worked in the production of carriages and was well regarded, he even had connections with the king, and the king would help the family as all the Muslims would.”

Things changed.

Members of the Selman Lawee family in Iraq in the 1940s (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Between 1941 and 1951, Iraq systematically stripped its ancient Jewish community of civil rights, citizenship, and property, leading to the departure of between 120,000 and 130,000 Iraqi Jews; over 90 per cent of a community that had lived there for more than 2,500 years.

For Khazzam’s parents, this meant leaving everything they knew. “They knew the writing was on the wall,” he said.

He said: “My parents would talk a lot about how they would go into their garden and pick dates from the trees and get milk from the goats. Everything was fresh and beautiful. That was their life. They loved it. When they had to leave, it tore them apart.

“My family had been there for centuries. It must have hurt them deeply to not be able to stay.”

The Jews who left the Arab countries travelled to either Israel, Europe or North America. Khazzam’s family chose the UK because his father had studied there.

They already had three young sons when they arrived in London and Khazzam was the only one in his immediate family who never lived in Iraq.

When he was 11 years old, they moved again, this time to Montreal. His uncle and his grandparents had arrived in the Canadian city some time earlier.

“My uncle and my grandfather found a piece of land which was big enough to build two houses,” Khazzam said. “They built them next to each other because they were very close.

“And they built the facade in the front, the entrance, similar to what they had in Baghdad to remind themselves of what they had. They had these columns going up on each side of the entrance. Their old house in Iraq meant a lot to them.”

The family also made sure to keep up Jewish traditions in their new home, joining a Sephardi synagogue and keeping Shabbat.

An old picture of Selman Lawee's mother in Iraw with one of his older brothers (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

“My grandparents would observe it every Friday where they invited all of their children and grandchildren. We would go every time. There's no excuse allowed.

“There was just one time when I was younger I saw I couldn’t attend and I felt miserable. After all, Shabbat brings the family together.”

Khazzam said that he and his wife have carried on the tradition of keeping Shabbat with their own three children and seven grandchildren.

Unfortunately, the safe haven that Lawee’s family thought they found in Montreal has changed since October 7.

The city has seen a wave of antisemitic attacks over the last three years, including firebombings at synagogues and shootings at Jewish schools.

“Antisemitism has spread not just to Canada, but to the whole world, and it is very sad,” Khazzam said, adding: “I really feel that the world is heading back to the 1930s.”

He also added that if it is ever safe to do so, he would visit Baghdad and reconnect with his family’s history but, for now, that’s not an option.

Today, there are believed to be only two Jewish families living in Iraq.