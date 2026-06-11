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I documented the horrors of October 7 but colleagues watered it down, claims UN torture rapporteur

Dr Alice Edwards also criticised UN leadership for enabling a creeping politicisation of the global body

June 11, 2026 14:53
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Dr Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (Photo: courtesy)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read

United Nations special rapporteurs were “bullied” into not signing a letter documenting allegations arising from the October 7 attacks, the global body’s special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment has claimed.

Dr Alice Edwards said some colleagues sought to water down a January 2024 letter detailing allegations received by her office, with a “concerted effort” to prevent aspects of the massacre being formally recorded by the UN.

In a conversation at UCL in London on Tuesday with barrister Adam Wagner KC, Edwards said only one other rapporteur ultimately signed the letter.

“That letter is a set of allegations of what happened on October 7; it was only signed by the Special Rapporteur on summary extrajudicial killings and me,” she said.

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Topics:

United Nations

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