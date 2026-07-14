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‘My Holocaust book was cancelled after I refused editor’s demand to slur Israel’

‘Accusing Israel of genocide is a lie, and requiring a Holocaust scholar to denounce Israel in order to publish his book is antisemitic bullying’ said Rafael Medoff

July 14, 2026 13:18
Yoe.png
Craig Yoe (C) during an interview at New York Comic Con in 2010 (YouTube/SilverCheeseTV)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A cartoonist and Holocaust scholar has claimed that his upcoming book on the Shoah was cancelled after he refused his editor’s demand to condemn Israel for committing “war crimes” in its introduction.

Dr Rafael Medoff, author of Cartoonists Against the Holocaust, said he rejected what he viewed as false and politically charged claims that editor Craig Yoe wanted included in the book before its publication by Dark Horse Comics.

According to Medoff, the proposed introduction would have criticised Israel for alleged "war crimes" in Gaza while also condemning the Trump administration for creating "concentration-style prisons" for migrants.

Dr Rafael Medoff gives a talk on antisemitism (Credit: YouTube/ISGAP International)Dr Rafael Medoff gives a talk on antisemitism (Credit: YouTube/ISGAP International)[Missing Credit]

Medoff said he refused to publish what he considered factual inaccuracies in a book dedicated to documenting the Holocaust.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Cartoon

cartoon books

Books

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