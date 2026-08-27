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‘Hitler tried to kill me because I’m Jewish. Now Putin wants to kill me because I’m Ukrainian’

In his home town of Odesa, Holocaust survivor Roman Shvartsman, 89 relives the trauma of his wartime childhood as Russian forces launch a deadly drone attack on the city

August 27, 2026 08:00
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Witness to horrors: Roman Shvartsman in Odesa (Image: Getty)

By

Benjamin Butterworth

5 min read
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It is mid-morning at the Jewish Centre in Odesa, southern Ukraine. Bright sun wafts through the windows of a small office cramped by a large wooden desk and shelves packed with books on Jewish life. An administrative worker sits behind her computer in one corner. Opposite her is Roman Shvartsman, an 89-year-old survivor of the Bershad ghetto.

He is sobbing. We have only just begun to speak and he is recalling the murder of his brother by Nazis – shot and killed as a boy after falling into a river.

Before he can speak any longer the interview is abruptly stopped. A warning message blares from the building’s loudspeakers. Air raid sirens begin wailing from the streets.

The quiet woman typing away in the corner hastily asks that we help Roman from his seat and away from the windows.

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Topics:

Ukraine

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