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Historic Budapest synagogue reopens to house youth-led community

October 19, 2026 14:47
Dessewffy.png
A view inside the Dessewffy Street synagogue (Facebook/zsidoprogramok.hu)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A 150-year-old Orthodox shul in Hungary, which was closed for more than a decade, is beginning a new chapter as a youth-led community, with organisers hoping to inspire a new generation of Jewish engagement.

The synagogue on Budapest’s Dessewffy Street, which dates back to 1870, is now the home of CTeen, the international Jewish youth movement. Its young members will take responsibility for communal leadership, organise activities and shape the future of the congregation themselves.

The project is being led by Chabad emissary Rabbi Tzvi Bassman, who told Arutz Sheva: “This is a groundbreaking community and educational initiative.

“Our goal is not simply to establish another minyan or a place of worship for young people under 18, but to create a place that is entirely led and run by them.”

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Topics:

Hungary

Budapest

Hungarian Jews

Synagogues

Historic synagogues

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