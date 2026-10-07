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Here’s Stanley! The Shining axe and 2001: A Space Odyssey ‘star child’ up for sale in Kubrick auction

Iconic props among hundreds of items from legendary director’s career to be sold at Bonhams next year

October 7, 2026 16:54
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Stanley Kubrick, and the axe used in 1980 film The Shining

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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No one who has seen The Shining can forget the scene in which the possessed Jack (played by Jack Nicholson) attempts to break down the door behind which Shelley Duvall’s Wendy is cowering in fear.

Now the axe the possessed husband wields at that shocking moment  – uttering the chilling line “Here’s Johnny!” as he forces his way through – is to go up for sale at an auction of props and other items from filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s career.

The “star child” featured in the final scene of his science fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey  is also on sale, with a possible price of £800,000 at the Bonhams auction set for February next year.

The hundreds of items include a chess set owned by Kubrick – an avid player of the game – and his director’s chair.

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Topics:

Film

Auctions

Movies

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