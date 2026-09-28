Heirs of Jewish banker sue Sotheby’s over £1.2m sale of painting ‘looted by the Nazis’

The family of a Jewish banker is taking auction house Sotheby’s to court after allegedly being shortchanged in a settlement over the £1.2 million sale of a painting from his collection, which they claim was stolen by the Nazis.
The painting, entitled Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne, Dieppe, was created by the Jewish/Portuguese artist Camille Pissarro in 1902.
It was owned by Salomon Flavian, a wealthy Jewish/Romanian banker who lived in Paris.
Flavian’s extensive art collection was seized by the Nazis in Paris in 1941, and his heirs claim that this painting was one of those pieces taken.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.