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Heart of ‘Jewish cathedral’ unearthed in Vilnius 69 years after synagogue was torn down

The Great Synagogue of Vilna stood for three centuries before it was ransacked by the Nazis and destroyed under Soviet rule

August 5, 2026 16:10
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Archaeologists have uncovered the Great Synagogue of Vilna. (Rytis Tamulynas, Vilna Great Synagogue and Shulhoyf Research Project and Israel Antiquities Authority)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The bimah of what was once one of Europe’s largest synagogues has been uncovered by archaeologists in Vilnius, Lithuania, 69 years after the shul was destroyed.

For centuries, it was the spot where rabbis would read from the Torah to a massive congregation at the Great Synagogue of Vilna.

The city had 60,000 Jews before the Holocaust, 40 per cent of its total population, and the beautiful synagogue has been described as the community’s ‘cathedral’.

Work has been underway excavating the site of the synagogue and the Shulhoyf, the complex around it, since 2011, and this marks the most significant moment in the last 15 years.

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Topics:

Vilnius

Lithuania

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