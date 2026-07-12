Become a Member
World

Hearing loss hope after breakthrough by Israeli scientists

Discovery raises possibility that damaged hair cells can be regrown – a process previously thought to be impossible

July 12, 2026 13:47
GettyImages-1435242884.jpg
Woman wearing hearing aid (Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A groundbreaking study by a team of Israeli researchers has raised hopes of a treatment for what has until been thought of as permanent hearing loss.

Scientists from the Tel Aviv University (TAU) Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences have identified a unique biological mechanism that could lead to the regeneration of hair cells in the inner ear.

Hearing loss is often caused by damage to these cells, which are crucial to hearing.

Humans are unable to replace them naturally when damaged, making hearing loss permanent, although artificial treatments – such as hearing aids – can be used to help offset the damage.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Science

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper