Become a Member
World

‘Hamas shot me and left me for dead…now I’m running half marathons’

Yair Lifshitz went through gruelling rehab after being shot eight times in Gaza

July 9, 2026 09:17
8625e54f-362d-4828-bdd3-ad153b58dad4.jpeg
Running the Vienna half marathon (Photo: Yair Lifshitz)

By

Melanie Swan

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

When Captain Yair Lifshitz woke up in intensive care after two and a half weeks in a coma, his life had changed beyond recognition.

The 25-year-old paratrooper officer from Jerusalem had been shot eight times in Gaza, lost a major artery in his leg and was, according to doctors, “more dead than alive” when he arrived at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital.

Yair in the hospital after he had been shot (Photo: Yair Lifshitz)Yair in the hospital after he had been shot (Photo: Yair Lifshitz)[Missing Credit]

But waiting for him was extraordinary news.

Two days after he had been critically wounded, his wife Esther discovered she was pregnant with their first child.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper