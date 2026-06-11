Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s handwritten October 7 invasion notes goes on display

IICC CEO and Brigadier General (res) Yuval Halamish also said the centre itself had been analysing waves of documents that it receives from IDF intelligence, analyses which will likely go on for years.

Many reports on Hamas documents have already been released. One such report produced evidence to show how the terror group restored its training of new recruits in northern Gaza between January and March 2025, during a temporary ceasefire.

That report included details of the training, names of trainees; how they scored on the shooting range; who passed the various combat courses and who failed; and “religious brainwashing processes”, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The IICC exhibit features the physical instructions that terrorists carried on October 7, which maps out each village in southern Israel they were designated to attack and notes on the most challenging security spots at each site.

The exhibition is also said to include a book of fatwas and sharia rulings – including from the late Qatari Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi – justifying the murder of unarmed Israeli women and children. According to the fatwas, all Israelis are valid targets both in the present and in the future due to mandatory conscription in the country.

One section includes photos and information about several Gaza “journalists” whom the IDF says were identified in Hamas documents as having worked for the terror group.

Another section focuses on UNRWA employees alleged to be Hamas operatives, including some who reportedly took part in the October 7 attacks.

Another section features some of the Hamas trucks and motorcycles used to invade Israel and bullet-ridden cars from the Supernova music festival.

Weapons used during the invasion, manufactured by Iran, Russia, North Korea, Egypt, China and self-made weapons, are also on display.

Visitors must contact the centre in advance to arrange tours, which are available in English or Hebrew. Small groups need to reserve a few days in advance, with larger groups requiring more advance notice.