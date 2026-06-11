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Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s handwritten October 7 invasion notes goes on display

The item is among the exhibits in a new show at the Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Centre in Ramat HaSharon

June 11, 2026 15:05
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Yahya Sinwar, chief of the Hamas terrorist organisation in Gaza, waves to a crowd (Credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read

Yahya Sinwar’s handwritten October 7 invasion plan will be among the terrorist paraphernalia to feature in a new exhibition.

Other items featured in the newly opened exhibition at the Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Centre (IICC) in Ramat HaSharon, near Herzliya, include the Hamas chief’s shoes, vest and other clothes.

The IICC is unique among Israeli educational centres because it is run by former top officials from IDF intelligence, Shin Bet and the Mossad, and as such has special access to those agencies.

The centre’s officials told The Jerusalem Post this week that the IDF was analysing over one million Hamas documents and data items intercepted since October 7.

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Israel

October 7

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