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Grandson of Jewish art collector fights to reclaim Van Gogh lost during Nazi era

The painting comes from Van Gogh’s Saint-Rémy period, one of his most sought-after, and is likely worth tens of millions

July 2, 2026 13:34
Van Gogh.jpg
Vincent Van Gogh's Hôpital Saint-Paul à Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, 1889 (Credit: Musée d’Orsay)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

The grandson of a German Jewish art collector is seeking the return of a Vincent van Gogh painting from Paris’s Musée d’Orsay museum, arguing that it was lost as a result of Nazi persecution.

Klaus Kallmann, 98, who lives in the US, has filed a restitution claim for Hôpital Saint-Paul à Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, painted by Van Gogh in 1889.

The case is now being examined by France’s Commission for the Compensation of Victims of Spoliation (CIVS), which investigates claims of property taken from victims of antisemitic persecution.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, the commission is expected to begin considering the case in September after lengthy consultations with historians, archivists, and provenance experts.

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Topics:

Art

Artwork

Nazis

Second World War

France

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