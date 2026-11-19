The findings form part of Pew's Future of World Religions study, which examines how religious populations could change over the coming decades in response to birth rates, mortality, migration and people changing their religious affiliation.

Despite the projected increase in numbers, Judaism is expected to remain the smallest of the seven major religious groups examined. Jews accounted for approximately 0.19 per cent of the world's population in 2020, a proportion projected to fall slightly to 0.17 per cent by 2070.

North America's Jewish population is projected to lose approximately one million people, while Europe's share of global Jewry is expected to decrease from 9 per cent to 5 per cent.

France is expected to move from third to fifth place in the rankings of the world's largest Jewish populations. Russia, currently home to the seventh-largest Jewish population, is projected to fall outside the top ten, while Mexico is expected to enter the rankings.

The study also highlights the ageing profile of Jewish communities. In 2020, the median age of Jews worldwide was 38, compared with a global median of 30. Around four in ten Jews were aged 45 or older, compared with approximately three in ten people from other religious groups.

By 2070, the median age of the global Jewish population is projected to rise to 42, while average life expectancy at birth is expected to increase from 80 to 87 years. Jews already had the highest average life expectancy of the major religious groups in 2020, according to Pew.

The study also suggests significant changes in the wider religious landscape. Islam is projected to overtake Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, with Muslims expected to make up 36 per cent of the global population by that point.

By 2070, the Muslim population is forecast to reach 3.64 billion, an increase of 80 per cent from 2020. Christianity is projected to grow by 30 per cent to 2.96 billion.