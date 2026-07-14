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Gibraltar to rename international airport after Jewish statesman Sir Joshua Hassan

Hassan, who was born on the Rock to Sephardic parents, served as its mayor and then chief minister for a combined 20 years between 1955 and 1987

July 14, 2026 11:24
Hassan.jpg
Sir Joshua Hassan, chief minister of Gibraltar, at his desk circa 1950 (Getty Images)

By

Steve Linde,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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The government of Gibraltar has announced that Gibraltar International Airport will be renamed after Sir Joshua Hassan, honouring the territory’s first chief minister and one of the most prominent Jewish public servants in the modern Commonwealth.

The renaming was announced by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during his annual budget address to Parliament on July 7.

In announcing the decision, the government described Hassan (1915–1997), who governed the Rock for more than 20 years across four combined terms as chief minister, as the “Father of the Gibraltarians,” saying his leadership and lifelong service helped shape modern Gibraltar.

Passengers disembark a flight shortly after landing at Gibraltar International Airport on August 8, 2013 (Getty Images)Passengers disembark a flight shortly after landing at Gibraltar International Airport on August 8, 2013 (Getty Images)Getty Images

Picardo called it “entirely fitting” that the territory’s gateway to the world bear the name of a leader whose life’s work was dedicated to protecting its people, defending its identity, and building the Gibraltar “we are all proud to call home.”

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Gibraltar

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