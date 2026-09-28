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German town bans new Holocaust memorial stones

The International Auschwitz Committee called the decision “despicable”

September 28, 2026 16:49
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Stolpersteine commemorating the Jewish Cohn family, most of whom perished in the Holocaust, laid in the pavement at the site of the family's former home in Berlin, Germany, on June 20, 2021. (Photo Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A German town has sparked fury by banning new Holocaust memorial stones.

Heidenau, near Dresden, voted 13-6 to bar more Stolpersteine, or ‘stumbling stones’, from being installed on the town’s public streets.

Councillors from Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) joined forces with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to pass the measure at the city council.

The decision has triggered anger from Holocaust remembrance groups, politicians and the artist behind the memorial project.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Germany

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