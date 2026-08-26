Become a Member
World

German schools to get Jewish religious education books as part of curriculum for first time since Holocaust

Jewish studies in the country will be on ‘equal footing with Christian religious subjects’, says one of the community’s leaders

August 26, 2026 15:43
Image 26-08-2026 at 11.47.png
The first volume of Da’at Hadorot will be in German classrooms during the coming the new school year. (Ernst Klett Verlag / Collage: Börsenblatt/Central Council of Jews)

By

Rob Hyde

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

GERMAN schools will receive Jewish religious education textbooks as part of the curriculum for the first time since the Holocaust.

In a landmark project, the eight-volume German-language series will teach pupils aged around ten to 16 about the Torah, Tanach, prayer, ethics, halachah, festivals, the Jewish life cycle and Jewish history.

The first volume of Da’at Hadorot — Hebrew for ‘Knowledge of the Generations’ — focuses on the Torah and will enter classrooms during the new school year.

The books are for both Jewish and non-Jewish pupils.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Germany

Jews

Schools

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper