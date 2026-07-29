German postal service allows Star of David stamp after U-turn

Germany’s national postal service has backtracked on its decision to not allow a request for a custom-made Star of David stamp.

Deutsche Post offers customers the opportunity to purchase personalised stamps with their own designs, provided the design in question meets the group’s guidelines.

But when Barbara Schaumberger from Munich uploaded a pink Star of David design, complete with the words “Antisemitism [count me out]”, she was denied.

According to Schaumberger, Deutsche Post said it denied the request due to the nature of the design being “politically or ethically incorrect”, which the service has refuted.