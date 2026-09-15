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Gaza hostage, 84, was held prisoner in UNRWA teacher’s attic for 48 days with ‘very little food’, daughter tells United Nations

Neta Heiman Mina, whose mum Ditza was kidnapped on October 7, challenged the UN to find alternatives to UNRWA to provide education for children in Gaza

September 15, 2026 18:14
Screenshot 2026-09-15 at 16.38.13.png
Neta Ditza Heiman speaking at a UN panel discussion on human rights and education for children and youth, September 15, 2026

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The daughter of a former Gaza hostage has told the United Nations that her elderly mother was kept prisoner in an UNRWA teacher’s attic for 48 days with ‘very little food’.

Ditza Heiman was held captive for a total of 53 days after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.

For 48 of those days, the then-84-year-old was detained in the attic of a home belonging to an UNRWA teacher called Abed, her daughter Neta Heiman Mina stated at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Heiman Mina spoke out against the United Nations’ decision to allow the agency to continue educating the enclave’s next generation of children.

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Topics:

United Nations

Gaza

Unrwa

Hostages

October 7

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