Gaza hostage, 84, was held prisoner in UNRWA teacher’s attic for 48 days with ‘very little food’, daughter tells United Nations

Ditza Haiman (credit: X) [Missing Credit]

“For forty-eight days, an UNRWA teacher kept her trapped in his attic — in terrible conditions, with very little food,” Heiman Mina said in a 90-second address during a panel on human rights education for children and youth.

“I ask the United Nations: How could you place the education of Gaza’s next generation with someone involved in holding an elderly woman hostage?”

Heiman Mina also raised concerns about other UNRWA personnel, saying the agency had employed individuals alleged to have links to Hamas and other terrorist activity.

She specifically questioned how Suhail al-Hindi, whom she identified as a Hamas member, had been allowed to oversee thousands of teachers in Gaza.

“If the UN truly cares about human rights and education, how can it allow an agency compromised by terrorism to shape the future of Palestinian children?” she asked.

Heiman Mina called for the UN and the Board of Peace to develop alternatives to UNRWA for providing healthcare, education and food security to Gaza’s children.

Neta Heiman Mina at the United Nations [Missing Credit]

Her appearance came as UNRWA faces renewed scrutiny over its operations, personnel and reforms following the October 7 atrocities.

A new report by UN Watch disputes the agency’s assertion that it has completed 41 of 50 recommendations made by an independent review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, arguing that reforms have been largely cosmetic and that significant weaknesses in oversight and accountability remain.

UN Watch is an independent body which monitors the United Nations.

UNRWA has faced intense international scrutiny since evidence emerged of alleged involvement by some of its employees in the October 7 attacks itself and subsequent allegations concerning staff links to Hamas.

The agency has said it has taken steps to strengthen neutrality and accountability.

Speaking as an activist with Women Wage Peace, Heiman Mina concluded by saying Israel should support such an effort.

“When the people of Gaza have a better life, our future will be better too,” she said.

Following allegations from Israel that multiple UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7 attacks, the UN established the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) to investigate.

The body found that 9 of the 19 accused employees “may have been” involved in the attacks, and subsequently terminated their employment contracts.