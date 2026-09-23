Become a Member
World

Gal Gadot helps raise £2.25 million dedicated to ‘healing’ Israel after October 7

The actress donated a £750,000 prize she received as part of the fund which will pay for mental health care and trauma treatment

September 23, 2026 17:26
gettyimages-2292368542-594x594.jpg
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Runner" at Harmony Gold on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Actress Gal Gadot has helped raise £2.25 million for the treatment of Israeli’s suffering from trauma and mental health issues after October 7.

Gadot donated the £750,000 she received when she was named 2026 Genesis Prize winner. The prize is often referred to as the ‘Jewish Noble Prize’.

Other donors have now pushed the fund up to £2.25 million ($3 million).

The funding, announced by the Genesis Prize Foundation, will provide grants to 24 Israeli non-profit organisations supporting trauma recovery and frontline mental health professionals.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Gal Gadot

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper