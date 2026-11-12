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From Beirut to Budapest, President Herzog’s leadership scheme forges unexpected connections

Hungarian capital hosts inaugural conference for attendees at forefront of community from across the world

November 12, 2026 17:29
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President Herzog (right) in conversation with Voice of the People CEO Shirel Dagan Levy in Budapest (Mate Fulop)

By

Deborah Danan

4 min read
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The war with Iran might have seemed an unlikely time to launch a programme bringing together emerging leaders from Israel and across the Muslim world.

But it was among several improbable successes presented at the closing conference of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s global Jewish leadership council in Budapest last month.

Herzog was among an audience of reporters, donors and close to a hundred members of the inaugural Voice of the People cohort at the three-day conference, watching a presentation of the Abraham Executive Academy.

The presentation included a video of a Muslim man whose face was blurred to protect his identity.

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President Herzog

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