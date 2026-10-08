French Holocaust survivor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

A Holocaust survivor has won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for solving a long-standing problem of how to selectively produce mirror-image versions of molecules.
French scientist Henri Kagan, 95, won the prestigious award alongside Japanese scientist Kenso Soai for the discovery, which has important applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, Kagan and his family hid from the Nazis and French authorities in a village in the south of the country under assumed names.
He earned his PhD in 1960 from Collège de France and now serves as professor emeritus at Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, now known as Université Paris-Saclay.
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