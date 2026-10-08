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French Holocaust survivor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Henri Kagan was awarded the Nobel Prize for his joint effort to selectively create mirror image versions of molecules

October 8, 2026 12:30
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A screen displays this year's laureates Henri Kagan of France and Kenso Soai from Japan during the announcement of the winners of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 7, 2026 (Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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A Holocaust survivor has won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for solving a long-standing problem of how to selectively produce mirror-image versions of molecules.

French scientist Henri Kagan, 95, won the prestigious award alongside Japanese scientist Kenso Soai for the discovery, which has important applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, Kagan and his family hid from the Nazis and French authorities in a village in the south of the country under assumed names.

He earned his PhD in 1960 from Collège de France and now serves as professor emeritus at Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, now known as Université Paris-Saclay.

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Topics:

Nobel Prize

Holocaust survivors

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